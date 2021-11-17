Meet the Mets

In a surprising turn of events, Noah Syndergaard agreed to a one-year contract with the Angels, worth $21 million. Dave Lennon reported the Mets never had a chance to make a counter-offer to Syndergaard.

Anthony DiComo looks at how Syndergaard’s departure impacts the Mets.

With the news of Syndergaard leaving the Mets, one industry source says Billy Eppler will need to hit the ground running when he starts with the Mets.

Ken Davidoff and Joel Sherman look at who the Mets may target to be their next manager if Billy Eppler does indeed take over baseball operations for the team while Jon Heyman tweeted Buck Showalter could be a managerial candidate.

Around the National League East

The Phillies announced they hired Howie Kendrick as a special assistant to the GM.

The Nationals have some roster decisions to make before the Rule 5 draft.

A sixth year in a potential contract for Freddie Freeman and the Braves continues to be a sticking point between the two sides.

Around Major League Baseball

Gabe Kapler of the Giants and Kevin Cash of the Rays were named NL and AL Manager of the Year.

Ken Rosenthal wrote about why the Angels were willing to sign Syndergaard to a one-year deal for more than $20 million.

Byron Buxton’s future with the Twins remains in limbo, as the Twins are listening to potential trade offers, while also weighing a possible extension.

The Red Sox are reportedly interested in Javy Báez.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Michael Drago reviewed Jeff McNeil’s disappointing 2021 season.

This Date in Mets History

The Franchise, Tom Seaver, would have been 77 years old today.