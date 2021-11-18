Meet the Mets

The Mets and Billy Eppler are working on completing a four-year deal to make him the next general manager of the team.

After offering Noah Syndergaard the qualifying offer the Mets never contacted him again which allowed other teams to come in with better offers.

Syndergaard said goodbye to New York in a twitter post.

Jacob deGrom got a fifth place vote in the Cy Young voting which was good for ninth place in the final standings for the award.

Around the National League East

Freddie Freeman rejected the qualifying offer from the Braves.

The Marlins hired Marcus Thames to be their hitting coach for the 2022 season.

Zack Wheeler had an incredible season for the Phillies but he finished in second place for the Cy Young award.

Around Major League Baseball

Robbie Ray and Corbin Burnes took home the Cy Young in their respective leagues.

Justin Verlander is reportedly returning to the Astros on a one-year deal worth $25 million.

The Yankees will not be in on any of the star shortstops available this offseason.

Brandon Belt was the only one to accept the qualifying offer while thirteen others rejected it.

Cleveland will officially change its name to the Guardians at the end of the week after coming to an agreement with a roller derby team with the same name.

This Date in Mets History

After pitching a historic season, Doc Gooden was awarded the Cy Young on this date in 1985.