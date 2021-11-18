Mets name Billy Eppler general manager

The New York Mets have named Bill Eppler their new general manager on a four-year deal. Eppler is the sixteenth person to hold that title in franchise history. Mets owner Steve Cohen had the following to say about Eppler:
“Billy has the experience, character, and respect of the baseball community that will allow him to attract the players and front office talent to lead the Mets forward,” said Mets Owner, Chairman, and CEO Steve Cohen. “He is a leader who has worked in two of baseball’s biggest markets and his talents and personality will move us closer to my goal of sustained success.”
And the Mets provided quotes from team president Sandy Alderson and Eppler himself:
“Over the past two decades, Billy has been a scout and an assistant GM. He’s also more than familiar with the New York Market. This uniquely qualifies him to lead our efforts going forward,” said Mets President Sandy Alderson. “He’s smart, he hustles and has a keen eye for identifying talent. He’s going to make us better. I am really pleased that we have someone of his caliber leading the Mets.”
“I’m so thankful to Steve and Sandy for what I consider an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Mets GM Billy Eppler. “We have a lot of work to do and will systematically begin to work towards our goal of building a perennial winner. I also have to thank WME for the amazing opportunity to join their baseball group, which is building something very special.”
