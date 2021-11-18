Mets name Billy Eppler general manager

The New York Mets have named Bill Eppler their new general manager on a four-year deal. Eppler is the sixteenth person to hold that title in franchise history. Mets owner Steve Cohen had the following to say about Eppler:

“Billy has the experience, character, and respect of the baseball community that will allow him to attract the players and front office talent to lead the Mets forward,” said Mets Owner, Chairman, and CEO Steve Cohen. “He is a leader who has worked in two of baseball’s biggest markets and his talents and personality will move us closer to my goal of sustained success.”

And the Mets provided quotes from team president Sandy Alderson and Eppler himself: