Mets Morning News: Matz back?

Meet the Mets

The Mets introduced former Angels GM Billy Eppler as their general manager yesterday. Eppler says the Mets “have a lot of work to do” in a statement.

The Mets will introduce Eppler tomorrow in a press conference via Zoom.

Now that the Mets have filled their GM vacancy, they should look next for a manager writes Deesha Thosar.

With the Mets losing Noah Syndergaard to free agency, John Heyman reported that the team is interested in bringing back Steven Matz after his breakout season for the Blue Jays.

Around the National League East

Bryce Harper won his second NL MVP last night with his second NL East team. He finished comfortably ahead of Juan Soto and Fernando Tatís Jr.

Talking Chop discussed developments in Freddie Freeman’s contract negotiations with Atlanta.

Fish Stripes talked with Christina De Nicola, Marlins beat writer for MLB.com, about why she voted for Jonathan India over Trevor Rodgers for the NL Rookie of the Year. It was a good conversation!

Around Major League Baseball

Writers unanimously selected Shohei Ohtani as the 2021 AL MVP.

Starting next season, MLB will hold its clubs responsible for housing minor league players.

MLB will test tackier baseballs in the winter and spring with the hopes of introducing them next season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes to avoid a lockout, saying “...It’s about avoiding doing damage to the season.”

Two magicians have a proposal to combat sign-stealing.

Elias Díaz agreed to a three-year, $14.5 million deal with the Rockies.

In KBO news, the KT Wiz swept the Doosan Bears to win their first Korean Series title.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve profiled prolific Hiroshima Carp slugger Seiya Suzuki as a potential free-agent target for the Mets.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets went up for sale on this date in 1979.