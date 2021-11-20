Meet the Mets

Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson introduced new general manager Billy Eppler to the media yesterday.

Cohen and Eppler both expressed confidence that the team would have the resources necessary to take some big swings in free agency.

Cohen also offered his perspective on his much discussed social media habits.

Eppler will now be the man responsible for delivering on the promises that Cohen has made to Mets fans since he first bought the team.

One of the many questions facing Eppler will be just how much authority he has to be making the major decisions with Cohen and Alderson lurking in the background.

The Mets made some 40-man roster decisions yesterday, adding minor leaguers Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, José Butto, and Adam Oller to the roster to protect them in the upcoming Rule 5 draft.

Noah Syndergaard elaborated on his decision to leave the Mets in favor of the one-year deal he received with the Angels.

The Defector’s David Roth wrote about the lengthy and oft-times exhausting process that led to the Mets’ hiring of Eppler.

Around the National League East

The Braves will apparently see a significant increase in revenue from their local TV rights beginning in 2023.

The Phillies swung a deal with the Mets’ crosstown rivals, acquiring pitcher Nick Nelson and catcher Donny Sands from the Yankees in exchange for first baseman T.J. Rumfield and pitcher Joel Valdez.

Philadelphia also added catcher Garrett Stubbs from the Astros in exchange for outfielder Logan Cerny.

De Jon Watson, the new director of player development for the Nationals, has some big plans for how to change the state of the franchise.

Fish Stripes interviewed Al Pedrique, the new third base and infield coach.

Around Major League Baseball

Former Met and current Rangers manager Chris Woodward will be sticking around in the Texas dugout for a while after receiving a contract extension through 2023.

The Athletics acquired pitcher Brent Honeywell from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash.

Starting in January 2022, unvaccinated athletes will no longer be allowed to travel to Canada.

MLB.com ranked the best free agents available at each position.

The Yankees were one of many teams making difficult 40-man roster decisions yesterday, as they designated Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor, and Tyler Wade for assignment.

The Cleveland Guardians had an unfortunate mishap with their store sign on the very first day they began selling merchandise for their new team name.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden were both awarded the National League Rookie of the Year on this date seventeen years apart in 1967 and 1984, respectively.