Mets Morning News: Given Cohen’s resources, can Eppler get it done?

Meet the Mets

The Mets have a lot of work to do with their starting pitching and got a late start to free agency, due to their front office search. But good options remain in free agency if Steven Cohen is willing to spend and GM Billy Eppler is willing to use those dollars wisely.

But just because Cohen is rich doesn’t mean those World Series titles will come easy, writes David Lennon of Newsday.

The Mets signed international free agent José Gomez.

The Twitter feud between Noah Syndergaard and Mike Francesa continues.

Around the National League East

Talking Chop reviewed Grant Dayton’s 2021 season.

Nationals prospects were in the spotlight for the Arizona Fall League championship game, in which one of the teams had eight players from the Nationals system.

Meanwhile, there was good news out of the AFL for the Phillies as well. The organization’s 11th best prospect Logan O’Hoppe was the recipient of the league’s 2021 Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award.

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said that the Marlins front office is “operating as business as usual” this offseason, despite the potential for a strike looming over MLB.

Around Major League Baseball

It’s time for the Yankees to move on from Gary Sanchez, opines Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.

The Yankees reportedly offered Justin Verlander a one-year, $25 million deal, but were outbid by the Astros.

Former Cardinals All-Star Matt Carpenter has heard from a few teams, but is “super prepared for an extremely slow free-agency pace here.”

The A’s are putting a very high asking price on Matt Olsen in any early trade talks—”shooting for the moon,” according to Jon Heyman.

The Red Sox have “had varying degrees of contact with virtually all of the top starters on the market,” per reports, including former Met Steven Matz, who may sign relatively quickly this offseason.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane continued to review some starting pitching options the Mets could pursue this offseason.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1970, Tommie Agee became the first Gold Glove winner in franchise history.