From Complex To Queens, Episode 143: Winter is Coming

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

In honor of Lukas and Thomas being a pair of sickos, the team picks internet memes in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Next, with the Arizona Fall League concluded, the team reviews how the Mets players who participated did.

Following that, they take a look at the 40-man roster and moves that were made in preparation for the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. Did the Mets unnnecessarily add anybody to the 40-man roster? Did the Mets leave any glaring omissions and fail to add anybody to the 40-man roster that should’ve been?

Finally, the Wilponery of the Week.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@KenLavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!