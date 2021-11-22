Mets Morning News: Entertaining

Meet the Mets

If the Mets are truly entertaining options in both the infield and outfield, today’s newest free agent, Seiya Suzuki should be fully contemplated.

After Pete Alonso met an Argentinian man on his Italian honeymoon, we’re finally going to find out if God loves the Mets.

With an important offseason ahead of them, perhaps embracing the role of the villain is the best course of action for Billy Eppler’s Mets.

Around the National League East

Talking Chop reviewed the season of Chris Martin, finally deciding whether his play was hot or cold.

As the main piece in the Scherzer-Turner trade, the Nationals hope Keibert Ruiz is all they expected and more for the franchise.

Around Major League Baseball

Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki will be officially posted this morning and will have 30 operational days to find himself a home in the states.

If a lockout were to take place on December 1, Suzuki would not be able to come to terms with a team, but his 30-day clock will be paused for as long as the lockout lasts.

Did you know that you can draw parallels between Shohei Ohtani and everyone’s favorite redheaded 2006 Chicago Cub, Matt Murton?

Eliminated after a single playoff game in 2021, the Cardinals are looking to build their rotation and more for next season, lockout be damned.

Following his unanimous MVP season, Shoehi Ohtani declined one of Japan’s highest honors, saying it was “still too early” for him.

In their first full day as the Cleveland Guardians, fans of the team used their wallets to vote for their new favorite logo.

Not nearly the prize he once was, the Pirates have signed lefty Jose Quintana to a one-year deal for about $2M, pending a physical.

If the Yankees are going to spend this offseason, it probably won’t be on the crown jewels of the shortstop market.

The Brewers have reportedly signed free agent catcher Pedro Severino to a one-year $1.9M deal to split time with Omar Narvaez behind the plate.

This Date in Mets History

We’re saying happy birthday to Ricky Ledee and Jay Payton, and frankly, we’re doing it strongly like they wouldn’t believe.