The 2021-22 AAOP: The Finalists

Vote for the champion!

By Lukas Vlahos

AAOP 2012

We’ve gone through the AAOP entries and made up our minds on the finalists. Several Amazin’ Avenue writers and authors chipped in to come up with the list of finalists, and now it’s up to you, the community, to vote for the champions. The finalists, in no particular order, who found ways to make the Mets’ offseason good, fun, or both are:

Voting will remain open until 11:59 PM EST on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, and we’ll post the winners the next morning. Best of luck to all, and thanks to everyone who took the time to submit an AAOP. This contest wouldn’t be the same if participation weren’t as strong as it is every year.

As a reminder, the prizes are:

First place :

Mr. Met and Noah Syndergaard High-Five Bobblehead
Bobbleheadhall.com

Second place:

Amed Rosario Bobblehead
Bobbleheadhall.com

Third place:

Thumb’s Down Guy Bobblehead
Bobbleheadhall.com

All entries are subject to the official rules, found here.

Poll

Which AAOP was the best?

view results
  • 20%
    See Ball, Bash Ball, Catch Ball.
    (30 votes)
  • 10%
    The 5 fold plan to fix the Mets
    (16 votes)
  • 17%
    The Wreck of the Cohen MetsGMs
    (26 votes)
  • 28%
    Making The Tough Calls
    (42 votes)
  • 24%
    A New Hope, rebooted
    (36 votes)
Vote Now

