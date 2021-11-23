Meet the Mets

The Mets saw another pitcher leave for Orange County, as Aaron Loup signed a two-year deal with the Angels that will pay him $17 million. He will join Noah Syndergaard in Anaheim.

Justin Toscano really believed Loup would be back, but now the team’s bullpen has taken a major hit with his departure.

Drew Smith was sad to see Loup go but was happy for his ex-teammate.

With Loup out of the picture, the club could turn their attention to Taylor Rogers of the Twins. According to Mike Puma, the team might be interested in the Minnesota lefty, who is arbitration-eligible and could be due approximately $6 million in 2022.

The Mets apparently would rather use the money Loup earned on two starting pitchers, according to Andy Martino.

One of those starters could be a familiar face. Steven Matz will reportedly make his big decision—one that rivals only Lebron James’ infamous announcement—by Wednesday, and the Mets are reportedly one of eight teams to make an offer to Matz. New York will have some stiff competition for the Long Island left-hander.

The Mets are looking to move quickly on hiring their new manager and filling out the rest of the coaching staff.

The Mets will be going into 2022 with James McCann as their starting catcher, and they simply need him to be better next season.

Tylor Megill volunteered to help the Amazin’ Mets Foundation in handing out 5,000 turkeys to those in need.

Old friend Jeffrey Paternostro, Jarrett Seidler, and the Baseball Prospectus Prospect Staff have put together their list of Top 20 Mets prospects.

Greg Joyce explored the evolution of Billy Eppler, from scout to Mets’ GM. (Paywall Alert)

Mayor Richard David and the City of Binghamton have announced a 23-year lease extension with the Rumble Ponies and Mirabito Stadium.

On the anniversary of JFK’s assassination, Jay Horwitz reminisced about his dreams of serving as the press secretary to the country’s 35th president.

Around the National League East

The Marlins are moving closer to extending Sandy Alcantara on a five-year deal that is reportedly worth north of $55 million.

Charlie Morton of the Braves recently spoke about how a potential lockout could affect rehabbing players who will no longer be able to use team facilities.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports put together an offseason wish list for the Phillies.

Matt Gelb provided some roster notes for Philadelphia as they enter hot stove season.

Around Major League Baseball

Former MLB pitcher Doug Jones has passed away from COVID-19 complications at the age of 64. Our thoughts are with his family.

The official 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is here.

Mark Feinsand examined one free agent that each Major League team should sign (Anthony DeSclafani, the player he thought would be a perfect fit for the Mets, is now off the board).

The aforementioned DeSclafani signed a three-year deal worth $36 million to return to the Giants.

San Francisco is also finalizing a deal to bring back Alex Wood on a two-year deal worth north of $10 million.

The Giants aren’t stopping there, as they are reportedly making a push to sign starter Alex Cobb.

The Angels aren’t just picking up New Yorkers from Flushing, as they also picked up Tyler Wade from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The Dodgers are trying to bring back Corey Seager but are not really in on any of the other big free agent shortstops.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers sent former Met Billy McKinney to the Rangers for cash considerations.

The Guardians have made two trades, sending outfielder Harold Ramírez to the Cubs for cash considerations and unloading pitcher J.C. Mejía on the Brewers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Following his historic MVP season, Shohei Ohtani turned down a national honor from Japan.

The Red Sox have exercised their options on Alex Cora, which will have him managing in Boston for 2023 and 2024.

The Padres have hired former Giants’ hitting coordinator Michael Brdar to be their hitting coach.

According to Buster Olney, the Rockies will try to win in 2022, which entails holding on to some of their tradable assets.

The Arizona Fall League has honored its best players for the first time.

To avoid any potential conflicts of interest, the New York Times does not permit its writers to vote for awards in various sports and entertainment avenues. You can read more about it here.

This Date in Mets History

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is still 48 hours away, but the Mets made their first appearance in the storied event on this date in 1961.