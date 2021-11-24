Meet the Mets

Anthony DiComo looks at the next steps Billy Eppler must take as Mets GM while Tim Britton looks at how Eppler’s track record with the Angels can tell us what he may do in New York.

Though the Mets made an offer to Steven Matz, along with several other teams, the lefty as signed with the St. Louis Cardinals last night, agreeing to a four-year deal, worth $44 million.

Javy Báez could sign with a team by December 2, and the Mets are among the many teams that may sign the infielder.

The Mets signed Jose Rodriguez to a minor league deal.

Around the National League East

Austin Riley earned First Team All-MLB, while several other Braves were named to the second team.

Bryce Harper was named to the First Team All-MLB along with Juan Soto of the Nationals.

JJ Bleay of the Marlins is one of the top prospects to watch from the Arizona Fall League.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees released Clint Frazier and Rougned Odor.

The Red Sox are interested in former Met Jeurys Familia.

Kendall Graveman and the White Sox are close to agreeing to a three-year deal, while the Rays and Wander Franco are close to agreeing to a major extension.

Ken Rosenthal says it’s difficult to say Franco sold himself short with his extension, which is worth $182 million, by signing with the Rays.

MLB and the MLBPA have moved the tender deadline up to November 30 to allow for arbitration-eligible players to not be in contractual limbo.

Bill Virdon, who was the longest tenured manager in Astros history, passed away at the age of 90.

Gabe Kapler sees Giants coach Alyssa Nakken as a future MLB manager.

Mike Vaccaro explains why he won’t be voting for Alex Rodriguez on the Hall of Fame ballot.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2005, Carlos Delgado was acquired by the Mets.