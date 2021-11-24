Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the Mets’ new general manager Billy Eppler and the work he has cut out for him this offseason, especially now that Noah Syndergaard has signed with the Angels. We talk about the Mets’ strategy of not pursuing any free agents with a QO attached and also discuss all the latest Mets-adjacent rumors—Steven Matz, Javy Báez, Seiya Suzuki, and more.

Next, we briefly cover the lengthy profile written about Dave Portnoy in New York Magazine and Trevor Bauer’s controversial tweet and encourage you to engage with neither.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

