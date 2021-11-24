Mets sign Nick Plummer, claim Antonio Santos off waivers

The Mets made their first signing of the Billy Eppler era, inking outfielder Nick Plummer to a major league contract. The club also announced that they had claimed right-handed relief pitcher Antonio Santos off waivers from the Rockies.

Plummer split last season between Double-A and Triple-A in the Cardinals’ organization. The former first round pick, who went 23rd overall in the 2015 MLB Draft, slashed .280/.415/.479 in 386 at-bats over 117 games. The 25-year-old Plummer hit 15 home runs, mostly with Double-A Springfield, scored 71 runs, and stole 13 bases. Despite never having played a game at the major league level, New York decided to take a chance on giving him a major league deal, much like they did with Sam McWilliams last winter. He will provide the team with outfield depth, which is sorely lacking on the roster right now.

Santos appeared in seven games for the Rockies last season and pitched to a 4.76 ERA, a 3.88 FIP, and a 1.24 WHIP, with ten strikeouts and five walks in 11.1 innings. Combined with his efforts in 2020, he owns an 8.83 ERA, a 4.97 FIP, and a 1.85 WHIP, with a 4.7 BB/9, a 7.3 K/9, and an 11.9 H/9 since his debut. In 45.1 innings in Triple-A last year, he posted a 7.94 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP, with 32 strikeouts and 27 walks in 34 appearances.