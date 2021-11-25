Meet the Mets

Happy Thanksgiving dear Amazin’ Avenue readers!

Former Met Steven Matz signed with the Cardinals for four years with a deal worth $44 million.

Owner Steve Cohen was greatly displeased with Matz’s decision and took to Twitter to voice his frustration with how the process played out.

Once again this offseason the Mets failed to get their man and they need to figure out why the organization is not a desirable landing spot for those in the game.

Marcus Stroman reportedly has a lot of suitors including the Mets, and once again, the Angels.

Beat reporter Anthony DiComo answered some fan questions including why Aaron Loup is now an Angel and if free agents are really avoiding the Mets.

Billy Eppler might be off to a late start but there is plenty of work to be done for the new general manager.

The team did manage to sign outfielder Nick Plummer and claim pitcher Antonio Santos off waivers.

Robinson Canó suffered lower back discomfort while playing in the Dominican Winter League and is considered week-to-week.

Around the National League East

While the Yankees have an opening at first base, they are unlikely to sign Atlanta star Freddie Freeman.

Starling Marte was one of the bright spots on the Marlins last year even though he was traded at the deadline.

Jean Segura’s name could come up in trade talks but it would be hard for the Phillies to move the infielder.

Around Major League Baseball

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, every team has a reason to be thankful this holiday season.

The Athletics are headed for a rebuild but they can still remain competitive even after trading away their top players.

Closer Wade Davis announced his retirement from baseball after thirteen seasons in the game.

The Pirates have reportedly re-signed Yoshi Tsutsugo to a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Rays prospect Brendan McKay underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome and is expected to start throwing again in February.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Octavio Dotel!