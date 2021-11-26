Mets Morning News: Stroman’s market grows

Meet the Mets

Marcus Stroman remains one of the most coveted free-agent starting pitchers on the market, and the list of teams searching for his services now includes the Seattle Mariners.

Max Scherzer will also search for a new home next season, and the fine folks at SNY believe it must be in Queens.

Adding free agents and bolstering the farm is a difficult task for any front office, but Joel Sherman believes there’s a way for the Mets to do just that this offseason.

Around the National League East

Talkin’ Chop listed the many reasons why Braves fans should be thankful.

Around Major League Baseball

Cubs’ catching prospect Miguel Amaya will undergo Tommy John surgery after missing the last few months of the 2021 season with a forearm strain.

Max Kepler and Dodgers pitching prospect Markus Solbach recently visited Germany in a sports exchange program promoting baseball to local kids.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

It was Thanksgiving! We took the day off, of course!

This Date in Mets’ History

Happy 45th birthday to Brian Schneider!