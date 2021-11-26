Mets, Eduardo Escobar agree to two-year contract

The New York Mets and Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract, pending a physical, per Jon Heyman.

Escobar is set to turn 33 years old in early January and is coming off a season he split between the Diamondbacks and Brewers. In total, he made 599 plate appearances and hit .253/.314/.472 with 28 home runs and a 107 wRC+ this year.

Aside from a downright miserable short season in 2020, that’s more or less the hitter he has been in recent years, as he combined for a .270/.327/.501 line and a 112 wRC+ with 58 home runs. And in each of the most recent three full seasons, he’s finished with at least 3.0 fWAR.

Defensively, Escobar has logged time at every position on the field over the course of his major league career, but he’s predominantly played the infield, spending the most time by far at third base while logging significant innings at second base and shortstop.