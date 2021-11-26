Mets, Mark Canha agree to two-year contract

The Mets have agreed to a two-year contract with Mark Canha for a guaranteed $26.5 million, pending a physical, according to Joel Sherman. The deal includes an option for a third year.

The 32-year-old Canha has spent his entire major league career with the A’s thus far, and he developed into a very good major league hitter in recent years. Since the start of the 2018 season, Canha—a right-handed hitter—has hit .249/.366/.441 with 65 home runs and a 126 wRC+. Defensively, he’s played at all three outfield positions, spending the plurality of his time in right field, followed by center and left, respectively.

The Mets’ agreement with Canha is their second move of the day, as the team agreed to a two-year contract with Eduardo Escobar earlier in the day. Considering the Mets’ offensive woes during the 2021 season, it’s understandable that the team would want to bring in new hitters moving forward.