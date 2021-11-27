Meet the Mets

The Mets began their Black Friday shopping spree by adding their first major acquisition of the offseason, signing infielder Eduardo Escobar to a two-year, $20 million contract.

They then moved on to the outfield department of the store, signing Mark Canha to a two-year, $26.5 million deal with an option for a third year.

But wait! You didn’t think they were done, did you? On their way out the store, the Mets grabbed outfielder Starling Marte on a 4-year, $78 million contract and added him to the cart.

The Mets are also on the hunt for a starting pitching acquisition, and it’s possible they may be setting their sights on some of the better free agent options in that department.

One of the strategies for attracting free agent pitchers may be to bolster the team’s defense.

While other teams have reportedly been in talks with him, the Mets also reportedly continue to circle around Javier Báez.

On the other hands, the Amazins may not be interested in bringing Marcus Stroman back, according to a source close to the free agent pitcher.

Tim Britton of The Athletic contemplated what the three free agent signings yesterday could portend for the rest of the team’s winter plans.

John Harper of SNY.tv also proposed ten cheaper free agent options (one of whom the Mets would sign later in the day).

Around the National League East

Talking Chop discussed the current state of the Braves’ 40-man roster.

Nationals prospect Jackson Cluff had an impressive stint in the Arizona Fall League.

Around Major League Baseball

One of the teams that Javier Báez has been in talks with aside from the Mets is the Detroit Tigers, though no deal is imminent as of right now.

The Orioles are apparently willing to listen to trade offers for star outfielder Cedric Mullens as they continue their rebuilding process.

Old friend Michael Wacha is nearing an agreement to join the Red Sox on a one-year contract.

Which teams are the likeliest potential suitors for Max Scherzer?

MLB.com ranked the different tiers of the remaining free agents on the open market.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets completed a trade with the Washington Senators to secure their new manager Gil Hodges on this date in 1967.