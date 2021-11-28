Mets Morning News: The Decision (Gausman’s Version)

Meet the Mets

After Friday’s position player acquisitions, the Mets’ focus has now pivoted to pitching, according to reports. The Mets are seeking “more than one” starting pitcher and have been connected to many top starters on the market, including Jon Gray, Max Scherzer, and Kevin Gausman.

Optimism that the Mets will be able to entice Max Scherzer to New York was not high as of yesterday, but Gausman has emerged as a top target and his decision could come by the end of the weekend.

A five-year deal for Gausman is “increasingly likely,” according to reports and the Mets believe they have a strong offer on the table, but the Blue Jays are another finalist for the coveted free agent righty.

Friday’s signings show that Steve Cohen’s willingness to spend money matters a lot more than his tweets when it comes to attracting free agents to the Mets, writes Howard Megdal of Forbes. And David Lennon of Newsday agrees that the moves put Cohen’s tweet in the “review mirror.”

And Friday’s signings also did a lot to change fan perceptions of the offseason, writes John Harper.

“The Mets have it all,” said Starling Marte after his deal with the Mets was reported. “It will be a great opportunity to play with them. They are in position to compete right now on a World Series.”

Although the Mets’ moves to shore up their outfield do seem to indicate that Dominic Smith will not be a starting outfielder for the Mets in 2022, they do not mean this is the end of his time as a Met altogether, writes Andy Martino of SNY.

The impending lockout may actually benefit the Mets, writes Joel Sherman of the New York Post, as it allows them time to focus on their managerial search.

Luis Guillorme is the only Met who qualifies for arbitration under Super Two this year, but he already has almost three years of service time under his belt.

Around the National League East

The Marlins’ final offer to Starling Marte was “strong,” but not all that close to the Mets’ offer, which ultimately won out. The Marlins remain focused on the outfield and catching positions with a “significant signing likely” before the MLB lockout begins.

With Hector Neris having signed elsewhere, acquiring a closer—in free agency or in trade—remains a top priority for the Phillies.

Around Major League Baseball

The Seattle Mariners acquired second baseman and outfielder Adam Frazier from the Padres in exchange for reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier.

The Astros signed former Phillies reliever Hector Neris to a two-year, $17 million contract.

The Red Sox signed Michael Wacha to a $7 million deal.

Reliever Yimi García and the Blue Jays agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with a club option.

Between steroid users, individuals accused of sexual harassment, and, well, everything Curt Schilling has done, Bill Madden of the New York Daily News has dubbed this year’s Hall of Fame ballot the “Ballot from Hell.”

Pablo Sandoval intends to play in 2022, reports Jon Heyman.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Wes Westrum—the second manager in Mets history—was born on this date in 1922.