Mets Morning News: Unscher

Meet the Mets

By the team you are reading this, Max Scherzer may be the newest member of the New York Mets.

If he is truly trying to emulate the Dodgers of the 2010s, Steve Cohen dropping a sack full of money with a dollar sign on it in Max Scherzer’s lap is a good way to start.

The Mets reportedly offered Kevin Gausman the largest contract that he had in front of him, but the 2021 All Star opted to head up north to Canada for a five year $110M contract with the Blue Jays.

Around the National League East

Naturally, World Series Game 6 starter Max Fried’s 2021 was pretty darn solid for the eventual champion Braves.

On Sunday afternoon, the Marlins signed outfielder Avisail Garcia to a $53M contract that will potentially keep him in Miami for four years.

Keeping busy after weeks of rest, the Marlins also signed Sandy Alcantara to an extension for five years and $56M.

He’s not quite a shiny, new signing, but Sixto Sanchez will be a valued addition to the Marlins as they may or may not compete in 2022.

Around Major League Baseball

Despite the wishes of major league’s owners, Bruce Meyer and the MLBPA look to institute some real change during negotiations this offseason.

Following and up and down 2021 with the Yankees, two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber inked a one-year $8M deal (with incentives) with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In more extension news, the Twins and injury-plagued center fielder Byron Buxton agreed to a seven year extension worth $100M with up to $56M available in unprecedented MVP incentives and another $17.5M up for grabs in plate appearance benchmarks.

Just in case enough money wasn’t handed over on Sunday, the Texas Rangers signed Marcus Semien, the best power hitting second baseman in history, to a seven year contract for $175M.

Oh yeah, the Rangers also signed Kole Calhoun to a one year, $5.2M deal, with an option for a second year.

Oops, I almost forgot, the Rangers also gave Jon Gray a four year $56M deal to call Arlington his new home.

Just in case that wasn’t enough, Scott Boras wants all three of his top tier clients with a new home by Wednesday, and the Rangers might just be the ones to woo Corey Seager.

Michael Lorenzen, Major League Baseball’s second-best two-way player, will be going to the Angels on a one year deal for $7M.

After a few years overseas in Korea, Mets Legend Aaron Altherr wants to return to Major League Baseball.

Prior to Tuesday’s deadline, the Tigers plan to non-tender Matthew Boyd after seven seasons in Detroit.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 61st birthday to 1986 World Series Champion Howard Johnson!

