After things between the Mets and Max Scherzer quickly escalated late Sunday night, the two sides finally agreed to a three-year deal worth $130 million around Noon on Monday. The deal includes an opt out after the second year and a full no-trade clause.

The two Los Angeles squads were the next closest competitors, but neither team came close to matching the Mets’ offer.

This represents the first nine-figure deal New York has dished out to someone from outside the organization since they signed Carlos Beltran in 2005.

In the wake of the shocking Scherzer news, Anthony DiComo explored the largest contracts the franchise has ever dished out.

This move also marks the beginning of Steve Cohen flexing his financial muscle on the open market.

Ken Davidoff views this deal as a weird one, but one that stands to be celebrated later.

Davidoff also explained why signing Scherzer is well worth the huge risk for New York.

Joel Sherman believes that Cohen’s deep pockets can handle any risk for the Mets.

Tomás Nido and Taijuan Walker shared their excitement on social media following the news.

The Asbury Park Press Staff examined the team’s rotation with Jacob deGrom and Scherzer up at the top.

In picking up the three-time Cy Young winner, New York added a proven winner while obliterating any questions surrounding the team.

Signing Scherzer shows the Mets doing what New York teams should do, but there’s no guarantee for success, writes Ken Rosenthal.

While Scherzer is the biggest name to come off the board so far, does it mean anything with the CBA set to expire later this week?

The New York Post wrote about Max’s wife, Erica May-Scherzer.

In much smaller free agent news, the Mets signed left-hander Nate Fisher to a minor league contract.

It is ‘doubtful’ the club will make any additional moves before Thursday.

With Gil Hodges back on the Hall of Fame ballot, Vin Scully shared some thoughts on why the former Mets’ skipper deserves to be enshrined in Cooperstown.

Mike Janela chatted with Tylor Megill about his 2021 season and the offseason,

Around the National League East

The Braves added reliever Kirby Yates on a two-year contract that will pay him $8.25 million. The deal includes an option for $5.75 million, or a $1.25 million opt-out.

Atlanta also added reliever Darren O’Day on a minor league contract.

MLB announced their discipline for Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

The Marlins traded for Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings. In exchange, they sent pitcher Zach Thompson and prospects to the Pirates.

Following the Stallings trade, Miami is trying to unload catcher Jorge Alfaro.

Chris Taylor is on Miami’s radar.

The Phillies claimed pitcher Yoán Lopez off waivers from the Braves.

The Phillies are also in hot pursuit of reliever Corey Knebel.

Scott Lauber suggested that Philadelphia should follow in the Mets’ footsteps by disregarding the luxury tax.

The Nationals re-signed Luis Avilan to a minor league deal.

Around Major League Baseball

Jon Heyman reported that, while CBA talks have begun, a lockout is all but a certainty.

Jeff Passan answered 20 burning questions leading up to the lockout. (Paywall Alert)

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers dove into some of the items being negotiated in the CBA discussions, including expanded playoffs and draft lottery proposals.

In the wake of the flurry of offseason activity leading up to the aforementioned lockout, MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince wondered if MLB should implement a real signing deadline during the offseason.

Tim Kelly looked at five potential landing spots for Michael Conforto.

The Rangers swung for the fences yet again, signing free agent shortstop Corey Seager to a ten-year deal worth $325 million. Along with signing Marcus Semien, Jon Gray, and Kole Calhoun, Texas has dished out $561.2 million in contracts between those four players.

The Mariners added 2021 Cy Young winner Robbie Ray on a five-year deal worth $115 million.

Soon-to-be-former-Met Javier Báez is close to signing what would be a six-year deal with the Tigers, according to Jon Morosi.

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News wondered whether the Tigers sitting out the free agent spending spree (pre-Báez) is cautious or strategic.

The Dodgers inked reliever Daniel Hudson to a one-year deal worth $7 million.

The Brewers picked up free agent catcher Brett Sullivan on a one-year, major league deal.

The Pirates signed Ben Gamel to a one-year, $1.8 million deal, with the potential for $200,000 more in incentives.

Pittsburgh also signed former Met Jerad Eickhoff.

The Yankees added former Met José Peraza on a minor league deal.

The Rays signed left-hander Brooks Raley to a two-year deal plus an option.

The Athletics avoided arbitration with Chad Pinder ($2.725 million) and Tony Kemp ($2.25 million).

The Rockies will try to retain Trevor Story, according to Jon Heyman.

Anthony Rizzo, who spent ten years with the Cubs before a trade to the Yankees, has hit free agency for the first time in his career.

Matt Muncy is recovering slowly from his torn UCL.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets gave out another big contracts on this date in 2012, signing David Wright to a seven-year extension worth $122 million.