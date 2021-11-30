Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 83: The New NEW Mets

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The last time we spoke, the Mets’ front office was barren, Qualifying Offers were out, and the future didn’t look great for 2022.

Then, everything changed.

The Mets have a new GM in Billy Eppler, a new co-ace in Max Scherzer, a new center fielder in Starling Marte, a new right fielder in Mark Canha, and a new infielder in Eduardo Escobar. This is a shocking turn of events, especially the Scherzer signing, and Brian and Chris get to most of it.

Chris’s Music Pick:

La Luz - La Luz

Brian’s Music Pick:

Titus Andronicus - The Monitor

