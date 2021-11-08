From Complex To Queens, Episode 141: 2021 Brooklyn Cyclones review

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

With the fourth week of Arizona Fall League action done and in the books, Steve reviews how the Mets’ contingent did.

After, the team discusses the 2021 Brooklyn Cyclones season. The Cyclones ended the season with a 48-70 record, dead last in the High-A Northeast East, 22.0 games behind the first place Hudson Valley Renegades. While the team itself might not have racked up the wins, several individual players lived up to expectations and several more outperformed how we thought they would perform. On the flip side, sadly, some did not exactly live up to expectations. Still, good or bad, who can’t appreciate Brooklyn baseball?

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@KenLavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

