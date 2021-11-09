Meet the Mets

Former Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away in his sleep on Monday. He was 45. The team released a statement on the pitcher’s passing.

David Wright called Feliciano “a wonderful teammate with a great sense of humor”.

Johan Santana referred to Feliciano as “a great teammate and a way better person, always smiling and ready to go.”

According to Jeff Passan, Michael Conforto will reject the Qualifying Offer. The outfielder will become an unrestricted free agent and will need more than 18.4 million reasons to return to the Mets.

The Mets will talk with Scott Boras about free agent Kris Bryant.

Tomás Nido will not require surgery on his sprained left thumb after all. The catcher should be ready by spring training.

Ken Davidoff provided some thoughts on where the top 40 MLB free agents will land this offseason.

Heading into the GM meetings, both MLB and the Mets are staring down an uncertain offseason.

The Mets, as well as their crosstown rivals, head into the GM meetings in worse shape than they were when they arrived there last year.

Jon Harper made some predictions for free agency for both the Mets and the Yankees.

Luis Rojas is staying in New York, but he could be moving to The Bronx as the new Third Base Coach for the Yankees.

Justin Toscano wrote about how Francisco Lindor and New Balance created the shortstop’s signature shoe.

Lindor, unfortunately, did not earn a Gold Glove award over the weekend.

SNY provided a Rule V draft preview for the Mets.

Harol González has signed with the Mets and will return in 2022.

Around the National League East

Alex Anthopoulos revealed that the World Series champion Braves will increase their payroll in 2022 from where it was after the team made their trade deadline additions.

The Marlins, who have three starting pitchers in the three-plus service time class, are considering trading one to make room in their rotation for the next young starter, according to Jon Morosi.

Around Major League Baseball

The finalists for baseball’s biggest awards have been announced, including National League MVP, American League MVP, NL Rookie of the Year, AL Rookie of the Year, NL Cy Young, AL Cy Young, NL Manager of the Year, and AL Manager of the Year

MLB Trade Rumors made their predictions for the top 50 free agents this winter.

The Dodgers signed pitcher Andrew Heaney to a one-year deal worth more than $8 million.

The Cardinals signed left-hander T.J. McFarland to a one-year deal.

The Red Sox exercised their option on catcher Christian Vázquez.

The Rays picked up their option on catcher Mike Zunino.

The Mariners are among the teams who expect to be in on free agent Marcus Semien. The 31-year-old Semien is said to prefer the West Coast.

Alex Bregman recently had surgery on his right hand.

Jayce Tingler has been hired as the Twins’ bench coach.

The Yankees were one of the 15-20 teams who sent a scout to see Justin Verlander. The veteran hurler tossed 25 pitches and was hovering in the 94-97 mph range. The Mets were among the teams scouting Verlander. Here’s what it all means for his free agency.

Over the weekend, St. Louis became the first team to have five Gold Glove award winners in a single season, with Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader earning the honor.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

The Mets acquired Art Shamsky from the Reds in exchange for Bob Johnson on this date in 1967. Shamsky went on to hit 42 home runs over the next four years in New York, including 14 during the team’s 1969 World Series winning season.