From Complex To Queens, Episode 144: Happy Metsgiving!

It’s that time of the year, folks. Time to discuss what we’re thankful of. Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas kvetch a whole lot- we’ve made jobs out of it, one can say- but at the end of the day, we do this to ourselves. Being a Mets fan might not be a choice, but the degree of effort that we put into being Mets fans is entirely up to us. Why do we do it? What do we get out of it? The four amigos each take a little time to discuss what they’re thankful for as Amazin’ Avenue writers, as Amazin’ Avenue podcasters, as Mets fans, and as people.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@KenLavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!