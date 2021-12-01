Meet the Mets

Starling Marte and Mark Canha’s contracts with the Mets became official on Tuesday night.

Robert Gsellman was among the three players non-tendered by the Mets on Tuesday evening, as they are all free agents now. The non-tenders will clear room for the free agent signings the Mets have made over the past couple of days.

The Mets said farewell to Javier Báez on Tuesday as he signed a six-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Mike Puma tweeted the Mets have shown at least some interest in potentially bringing back reliever Jeurys Familia.

Extending Brandon Nimmo may be next on the Mets’ priority list, as Nimmo is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

Around the National League East

Cesar Hernandez is heading to the Nationals on a $4 million deal.

Jorge Alfaro was traded by the Marlins to the Padres while they also acquired Joey Wendle from the Rays. The Marlins also DFA’d Lewis Brinson.

The Phillies are still seriously interested in Corey Knebel, while also showing some interest in Kyle Schwarber.

The Braves extended manager Brian Snitker’s contract through 2024, while also keeping Orlando Arcia and Guillermo Heredia in Atlanta.

Around Major League Baseball

There is little optimism that MLB will avoid a lockout as the CBA is set to expire at midnight tonight, while Ken Davidoff looks at some of the key issues the owners and players must resolve.

Ken Rosenthal looks at what Carlos Correa’s market might look like now that two of the top shortstops are no longer free agents.

You can look at a list of every player non-tendered by each team, here.

The Mariners are interested in Trevor Story, who would like to play him at third base.

David Lennon writes that sooner or later, Hal Steinbrenner will have to start spending for the Yankees.

Yan Gomes agreed to a two-year contract with the Cubs.

Many NL teams are in on Nelson Cruz, as they expect there to be a universal DH once the new CBA is agreed to.

MLB used two different balls during the 2021 season, and both balls were made to perform very differently.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1998, the Mets acquired Armando Benitez in a three-team trade.