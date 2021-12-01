Mets have shown interest in Kris Bryant

The Mets have shown interest in third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, according to a tweet from Jon Heyman. The team has already made significant moves this offseason, signing Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar to short-term multiyear deals.

Right now, the Mets could field an everyday infield that would be pretty solid, but Bryant would represent a major upgrade if he were to sign with the team and play third base regularly. After a fluke down year in the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, Bryant hit .265/.363/.481 with 25 home runs and a 123 wRC+ with the Cubs and Giants in 2021.

Over the course of his major league career, Bryant has hit .278/.376/.504 with a 134 wRC+. He’ll only be turning 30 on January 4 and will presumably be able to land a fairly sizable contract. With the Mets being owned by Steve Cohen and a prime opportunity to compete in the immediate future, though, the team shouldn’t hesitate to add Bryant if they can realistically land him.