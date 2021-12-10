Mets Morning News: Mystery candidate revealed

Meet the Mets

The Mets signed RHP Jesus Vargas to a minor-league contract. Vargas has pitched for the last five seasons in the Dodgers’ organization.

Joel Sherman revealed Dodgers’ first-base coach Clayton McCullough as the Mets’ sixth and final managerial candidate.

The Mets strengthened their analytics department with the hiring of Daniel Schoenfeld, who previously worked with the Royals, as their coordinator of minor-league analytics.

Robinson Canó says his lower-back injury has healed and is waiting for permission from the Mets to resume playing in the Dominican Winter League.

Anthony DiComo reflected on Gil Hodges’ illustrious career.

Steve Gelbs announced the birth of his second child!

Around the National League East

Talking Chop reflected on the performance of postseason stud Kyle Wright.

The Good Phight did the same for Héctor Neris, who now plays for the Astros.

The Nationals selected four players in the minor league Rule 5 Draft.

Around Major League Baseball

Yasiel Puig will play for the KBO’s Kiwoom Heroes next season on a one-year, $1 million contract.

The Reds signed former Cleveland pitcher Kyle Dowdy to a minor-league deal with a Spring Training invitation.

The Diamondbacks hired former Cubs’ front office man Jason McLeod as a special assistant to the GM.

The Yankees selected two pitchers from the minor league Rule 5 Draft.

Ken Rosenthal and Lindsay Adler pondered on the Yankees’ ability to spend on free agents once the lockout ends.

Jeff Passan reflected on the free-agent frenzy on the final day before the lockout.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets’ History

The Mets sent off Nolan Ryan, acquired Gary Carter, and engaged in a twelve-player megadeal on this date 50, 36, and thirteen years ago, respectively.