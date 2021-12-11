Meet the Mets

Ex-Met reliever Brad Brach spent time playing for Buck Showalter in Baltimore, and he spoke highly of his former skipper.

Tim Britton answered some questions about the Mets’ managerial search, along with other assorted topics.

Former Mets managerial candidate Eduardo Perez offered his insights about what the Mets should be looking for in their next skipper.

Around the National League East

Talking Chop examined the ten hardest thrown pitches by Braves pitchers in 2021.

The Good Phight graded the 2021 season of Rhys Hoskins.

Federal Baseball continued their countdown of the top prospects in the Nationals’ farm system with a look at pitcher Andry Lara.

Around Major League Baseball

Jayson Stark offered his own proposal for how to eliminate tanking amongst major league teams.

Eno Sarris tried to run the numbers of the amount of money at stake in the different proposals from negotiations between the league and the players union.

Jim Bowden graded the pre-lockout activity of each MLB team (the Mets, in case you were wondering, scored pretty well).

Former Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman took to Twitter (where else?) to announce the birth of his son.

In an effort to advance the development of women’s baseball, the Yomiuri Giants have announced that they are forming a women’s team.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Richard Staff had the incredibly exciting job of reviewing Jerad Eickhoff’s 2021 season with the Mets.

This Date in Mets History

In news that would wind up having a major impact on the Mets’ financial health for over a decade, investment advisor and Wilpon business buddy Bernie Madoff was arrested by the FBI on this date in 2008.