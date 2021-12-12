Mets Morning News: Keith Hernandez’s Hall of Fame case

Meet the Mets

Mike Puma of the Post wonders if Gil Hodges’ election to the Hall of Fame will mean that Keith Hernandez will get a closer look.

During the lockout, Mr. Met has been working overtime at parties and weddings.

Joe Espada, who is one of the candidates for the Mets’ managerial vacancy, was interviewed by A’s yesterday.

Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated reviews who else the Mets might turn to next for rotation help.

Around the National League East

Despite the lockout, a signing has happened! The Nationals signed Dee Strange-Gordon, who is eligible to be signed because he did not play in the major leagues last season, to a minor league deal.

Talking Chop reviewed Ozzie Albies’ 2021 season.

MLB Trade Rumors takes a look at how Garrett Cooper fits in with the new-look Marlins roster.

Around Major League Baseball

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has a proposal to improve Hall of Fame voting.

Joel Sherman of the Post takes a look at what the Yankees might do after the lockout ends.

Dodgers scout Mike Brito has been honored with Baseball America’s 2021 Tony Gwynn Award.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets traded Rusty Staub on this date in 1975.