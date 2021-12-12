Espada, Quatraro, and Showalter are finalists for Mets’ manager

The Mets have identified three finalists for their managerial opening, as Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro, and Buck Showalter have made the cut and will interview for the position this week. Joel Sherman and Ken Davidoff first reported that Espada and Showalter were finalists while floating the possibility that a third finalist would be named. The expectation is that the the club will make their choice by the end of the week.

The Mets concluded their first round interviews last week, which involved them speaking to six individuals. In addition to the three finalists, they interviewed Brad Ausmus, Bob Geren, and Clayton McCullough. Sherman and Davidoff mentioned in their piece that Steve Cohen will play a role in the final round interviews.

Showalter is considered the heavy favorite, with reports coming out in recent weeks that both Cohen and Max Scherzer prefer the veteran skipper. Showalter has a 1,551-1,517 lifetime managerial record, which includes his time with the Yankees (1992-1995), the Diamondbacks (1998-2000), the Rangers (2003-2006), and the Orioles (2010-2018).

Espada and Quatraro are both intriguing names and, despite never having held a managerial job before, should not be discounted. Espada currently serves as the bench coach for the Astros, while Quatraro has the same role for the Rays. The Athletics have also interviewed Espada and Quatraro for their managerial vacancy.