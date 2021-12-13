From Korriban To Coruscant, Episode 146: The Metsalorian

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

With the COVID-19 omicron variant spreading, the team discusses other deadly diseases in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Following that, they discuss the minor league portion of the 2021 Rule 5 Draft. The Mets selected a pair of pitchers from the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs and lost a pair of pitchers to the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners.

After...Well, we jump the Ithorian razor shark. There usually isn’t much minor league action going on between the MLB Winter Meetings and the new year, when we start rolling out our updated prospect rankings, but things are at an even bigger lull this year with the MLB owners lockout. We have a show to record, so we dip into one of the collective fandoms we all share: Star Wars.

And, wrapping things up, the Wilponery of the Week!

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@KenLavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!