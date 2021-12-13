Mets Morning News: Ternary

Meet the Mets

The finalists in the 2021-2022 Mets Managerial Extravaganza are Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, and 20-year veteran Buck Showalter.

With Steve Cohen sitting in on the second, and probably final, round of interviews, a manager is expected to be named by the end of the week.

Okay, so Buck Showalter doesn’t have a World Series Trophy room in his house, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a winner.

Around the National League East

In addition to the acquisition of Dee Strange-Gordon on a minor league deal Saturday, the Nationals made an exhilarating second move by signing former Phillie Maikel Franco to a minor league deal of his own.

Remember Travis d’Arnaud? Of course you do! In a characteristically injury shortened season, he became a World Series champion.

Around Major League Baseball

Out of the dugout, former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is expected to start a new job in the Commissioner’s Office.

Throughout history, in years where the owners didn’t unanimously vote to lock out the players, a lot of stuff happened on December 13th!

This Date in Mets History

One year ago today, [REDACTED] was named the 14th General Manager in Mets history.