Meet the Mets

Almost everyone knows Buck Showalter, but do you know Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro? Well, if not, here’s your chance to learn more about them.

Could a Showalter-led Mets do the unthinkable and help them steal New York from the Yankees?

Mark Teixeira referred to Showalter as ‘the smartest man in baseball’

Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer topped Matt Snyder’s list of best 1-2 rotation punches.

Francisco Álvarez was named the seventh-best prospect in baseball by CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson.

Álvarez is part of the team’s 2021 organization stars.

In Part 2 of Tim Britton’s Mets Mailbag, he explored leadoff hitter options, bullpen possibilities, a bold draft strategy, and more.

The Mets will hold their annual coat drive on Wednesday, December 15 from 10:00am-6:00pm at Citi Field. Fans donating a new or gently-used coat will receive a voucher for two tickets to a 2022 weeknight game at Citi Field (excluding Opening Day and the Subway Series).

A new episode of the Mets in the Morning podcast is here.

Around the National League East

Dylan Lee was released by the Marlins in March and ended up a World Series champion with the Braves in October.

Philly Voice listed some players the Phillies could acquire post-lockout, while the Philadelphia Inquirer pointed out some players the team could part with.

Mark Zuckerman of MASN examined the Nationals’ weekend moves and how it shows a developing pattern.

Around Major League Baseball

Roland Hemond, a 3-time Executive of the Year award winner who was a SABR member, a scout, and served as general manager for the Orioles and White Sox, passed away at the age of 92. Our thoughts are with his family.

(TW: This article features graphic depictions of sexual assault) The Washington Post took a deep dive into the secret settlements that let Yasiel Puig play baseball amid multiple sexual assault allegations.

Former Met Noah Syndergaard appears to be settling into life in Los Angeles.

Even though there is currently a work stoppage that has halted player deals, Justin Verlander’s contract with the Astros, was approved by MLB yesterday and is now finalized after some language held it up. The signing was submitted on December 1, which allows for it to be completed even during the lockout.

Bleacher Report wrote about rumors involving Luke Voit and a previously-discussed Eric Hosmer trade.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 146 of From Complex to Queens went live for your listening pleasure!

This Date in Mets History

The Mets inked Bartolo Colon to a two-year contract on this date in 2013. Big Sexy spent three years in Flushing, posting a 3.90 ERA and 3.79 FIP while earning the victory in relief in Game 4 of the 2015 NLCS and hitting one memorable home run.