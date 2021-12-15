Meet the Mets

Justin Toscano writes that the Mets’ managerial job is now more attractive than ever.

The Mets began their second round of interviews for manager on Tuesday with Matt Quatraro and Joe Espada’s second interview coming Thursday.

The Mets have the pieces in place for 2022 to either be a special year or end in heartbreak yet again.

The Max Scherzer signing has the potential to be a Tom Brady-like move for the Mets.

Around the National League East

The Phillies signed six players to minor league contracts.

A message over breakfast helped assure Derek Jeter that the Marlins should sign Avisail Garcia.

The Nationals plan on growing their player development staff, which is the smallest in MLB.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB owners have forgotten that they always lose lockouts writes Marc Normandin.

Ken Davidoff writes that the Yankees should sign Aaron Judge to an extension.

The Athletic’s MLB beat writers recapped their 2021 back in stadiums with fans and traveling to road games.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2004, the Mets signed Pedro Martinez.