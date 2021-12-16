Meet the Mets

Joe Espada will interview with the Mets later today. Matt Quatraro interviewed on Tuesday, and Buck Showalter will speak with the team on Friday.

New York will conclude their managerial interviews with the biggest name on Friday, as Buck Showalter will speak with the team for the job.

Tim Britton laid out the cases for all three managerial finalists. (Paywall Alert)

The Mets have hired Jonathan Armold as their minor-league pitching coordinator. He has been with the Rangers organization for the past five-plus years.

The Mets inked Matt Reynolds, who played with the club in 2016 and 2017, to a minor league contract.

The Mets have signed 18-year-old international free agent Jaycey Benita, whose full name is Miriojaycey-Rachidnycander Ray Jean Tadeo Benita.

Citi Field will host six home games for the MLS Cup champion NYCFC. The first will be on October 1, playoff schedule-permitting.

Around the National League East

Today marks 12 years since the Phillies pulled off one of the greatest trades in franchise history and acquired Roy Halladay from the Blue Jays. Todd Zolecki went back and reminisced about how the team made the trade.

Philly Voice took a first crack at predicting Philadelphia’s 26-man roster.

The Good Phight made a case for Jimmy Rollins’ Hall of Fame candidacy.

Jim Bowden gave the Braves a B for their offseason, and offered grades for Atlanta’s competition as well.

Mark Zuckerman looked at the Nationals’ infield and wondered if any of them present a long-term answer for Washington.

Around Major League Baseball

While MLB and the MLBPA are set to meet on Thursday, the focus of that conversation is expected to be on non-economic issues. The two sides are not expected to speak about any core economic issues until January. (Paywall Alert)

Bradford Doolittle ranked every MLB team by how much they improved this winter. (Paywall Alert)

Eno Sarris explored Corbin Burnes’ cutter and some of the best pitches in Major League Baseball. (Paywall Alert)

It appears the Giants are unlikely to re-sign Kris Bryant. I can think of one team that can use another big bat, and specifically a third baseman.

Clint Frazier opened up in a recent interview and discussed his mental health, his relationship with Brian Cashman, and playing through injuries with the Yankees.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets have made two noteworthy trades on this date. In 1982, the club brought back Tom Seaver, re-uniting with The Franchise in a trade with the Reds. Thirty years later, the club dealt away reigning NL Cy Young award winner R.A. Dickey to the Blue Jays in exchange for Noah Syndergaard and Travis d’Arnaud.