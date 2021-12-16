Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 84: Who should be Mr. Manager?

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets, and all of Major League Baseball, are in a lock out right now, and so there’s not a ton of Mets-related content to chat about. However, the team is circling around three candidates to manage the team: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada, and Matt Quatraro. Brian and Chris debate the relative merits of each, and discuss their predicted timelines for the lock out.

Plus, we pay tribute to Pedro Feliciano and are joined for a quick chat by Trevor May.

Chris’s Music Pick:

The Budos Band - Burnt Offering

Brian’s Music Pick:

The Monkees - Christmas Party

