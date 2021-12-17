Mets Morning News: Two down, one to go

Meet the Mets

Astros’ bench coach Joe Espada interviewed for the managerial position yesterday, a day after Matt Quatraro made a “great impression” during his interview.

Buck Showalter will interview for the position today at Steve Cohen’s home with Billy Eppler and Sandy Alderson present.

Robinson Canó had a two-hit game two nights ago in the Dominican Winter League.

Former Mets’ GM Zack Scott’s drunk driving verdict, originally scheduled to be handed down yesterday, was postponed after Scott contracted COVID-19.

Around the National League East

Fish Stripes examined Alex Jackson’s high strikeout rate.

The Good Phight declared Alec Bohm the most important Phillie heading into 2022, which is weird considering they should be returning the NL MVP and the Cy Young runner-up.

Federal Baseball broke down the Nationals’ top prospect Keibert Ruiz.

Around Major League Baseball

Commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to meet with the players’ association two weeks into the lockout.

The Rays appointed Peter Bendix as their new GM.

The Giants are unlikely to sign Kris Bryant after the lockout ends.

The Yankees signed former Braves’ center fielder Ender Inciarte to a minor-league deal.

Ken Rosenthal asked why David Ortiz commands more of the hall-of-fame discussion than Sammy Sosa. It’s a good question!

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian and Chris chat with Trevor May, pay tribute to Pedro Feliciano, and discuss who should next manage the Mets on the latest episode of Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show).

This Date in Mets’ History

Happy 64th birthday to Bobby Ojeda!