Meet the Mets

The Mets announced a new partnership with Samsung that will lead to a number of upgrades to Citi Field within the next two years, including a new scoreboard.

The finalists for the Mets’ managerial job have all now completed their second interview, which means the team is getting closer to a decision.

One MLB agent offered his perspective on what an extension for Brandon Nimmo might look like.

Around the National League East

Talking Chop contemplated the Hall of Fame arguments for the six former Braves players on the ballot, including Andruw Jones.

Federal Baseball discussed the role Patrick Corbin will play in the team’s 2022 rotation after a disastrous 2021 season for the former ace pitcher.

Fish Stripes offered some insights on Venezuela’s Julio Mendez, who evidently has a commitment in place to sign with the Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

ESPN reported that the league and the players’ association recently met for the first time since the work stoppage began on December 1st.

The city of Oakland released an Environmental Impact Report on a planned waterfront ballpark in the city in an attempt to keep the Athletics from finding a new home.

MLB.com ranked the coolest teams in MLB history. The 1980s Mets made an appearance on their list.

Guardians catching prospect Andrés Meléndez has tragically and suddenly passed away at the age of 20.

The family of the late Nick Adenhart gave their seal of approval for Noah Syndergaard to wear #34, which no Angels player has worn since the pitcher’s tragic passing in 2009.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets signed Joe Orsulak, who would end up being one of the better players on the famously awful 1993 Mets, on this date in 1992.