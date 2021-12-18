Mets hire Buck Showalter as manager

The New York Mets have hired Buck Showalter as the team’s new manager, per a tweet from team owner Steve Cohen. Showalter’s final interview for the job reportedly took place at Cohen’s home last night, at which point it seemed like it would have been a pretty big surprise for the team to hire someone else for the job.

Earlier this week, Showalter was reported to be one of the finalists for the job alongside Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro. Of the three, Showalter was the lone candidate with major league managerial experience. Over the course of a fairly long managerial career, Showalter has managed the Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers, and Orioles, with his most recent active experience having been the 2018 season in Baltimore.

According to Jon Heyman, the Mets’ deal with the 65-year-old Showalter is for three years. And assuming reports from earlier in the month were true, we know that major signing Max Scherzer will be pleased with the team’s decision.