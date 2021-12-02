Meet the Mets

It took a couple days but fans were finally able to meet all the newest Mets.

First up was Max Scherzer with a solo press conference where he officially donned a Mets cap for the first time and discussed why he chose to make Queens his new home.

The ace is not afraid of pitching under the bright lights of New York and called it “a privilege” to pitch on the big stage.

Scherzer indicated he is looking forward to pitching with Jacob deGrom and he hopes to accomplish great things together.

The Mets were able to take advantage of the impeding lockout to get the ace signed.

With the arrival of a pitcher with Scherzer’s pedigree, there is finally cause for optimism in Metsland.

The stars seemed to align to bring the multiple Cy Young winner to New York with Steve Cohen buying the team just a year prior to him becoming a free agent. The two have a competitive drive that will help turn the organization around from the doldrums.

Next up to be introduced to the Mets faithful was Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar. The three had a joint press conference where they shared Scherzer’s excitement about joining the Mets.

While Scherzer was obviously the headliner, those signings can not be overlooked in how they improve the team both on and off the field.

For years, George Steinbrenner and the Yankees ruled New York but now Steve Cohen and his spending are looking to take it back.

The team isn’t complete and the Mets are still looking to upgrade elsewhere so the payroll could be well over $300 million when all is said and done.

Two free agents they have been connected to are both Kris Bryant and Yusei Kikuchi.

Marcus Stroman is headed to Chicago after signing a three-year deal with the Cubs worth $71 million.

The Mets can now turn their attention to hiring a manger with general manager Billy Eppler leading the search.

Around the National League East

The Braves are interested in Carlos Correa while Freddie Freeman remains unsigned.

The Phillies signed both reliever Corey Knebel and infielder Johan Camargo to one-year deals.

The Nationals claimed infielder Lucius Fox off waivers.

Around Major League Baseball

The owners shut the doors on the players and the lockout has officially begun.

This happened on Commissioner Rob Manfred’s watch who was quick to blame the players in a letter to fans.

The player’s union had a response ready to go and thus the winter of discontent begins.

Things are about to get real ugly in the press but there are not two sides to the labor issues.

Now that the lockout has officially commenced what comes next?

The labor dispute will always be about money but what will happen to the game while the two sides try to come to an agreement?

Before the midnight lockout, a flurry of moves were made around the league. The Orioles signed Jordan Lyles and the Dodgers re-signed Chris Taylor for four years.

The Red Sox were busy and signed Rich Hill and James Paxton, while also bringing back Jackie Bradley Jr. in a trade with Milwaukee.

Fordham alum Nick Martinez signed a four-year deal with the Padres after pitching in Japan last season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1998, the Mets signed Robin Ventura who of course would become famous for the Grand Slam Single the following season.