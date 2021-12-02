 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Major League Baseball owners impose lockout

The vote was unanimous.

By Chris McShane
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game One Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

All thirty owners of Major League Baseball teams voted to impose a lockout last night, as the existing collective bargaining agreement between the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association was just about to expire. With that, an offseason that has been very exciting across the sport and particularly so for the Mets is now frozen—thanks solely to a decision by the owners—until a new agreement can be reached.

The league and all of its team sites—which are run by the league—have already removed all references to current players from their websites. On the Mets’ website, for instance, the only thing listed under “roster” right now is the front office. If you care to read a letter from Rob Manfred about the lockout, you can.

MLBPA president Tony Clark released the following statement regarding the lockout:

“This drastic and unnecessary measure will not affect the Players’ resolve to reach a fair contract. We remain committed to negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement that enhances competition, improves the product for our fans, and advances the rights and benefits of our membership.”

