Mets Morning News: All Wright

Meet the Mets

Sure, baseball is indefinitely paused, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t time to consider the free agent possibility that are on the other side of the lockout.

The official Zoom introduction of Buck Showalter will most likely take place at some point tomorrow.

Though he isn’t a Met, Manny Machado still has countless kind words to say about the team’s newest manager.

I can think of nothing more holly and/or jolly than Christmas carols centered around the successes and failures of New York sports.

This past weekend, Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia were pronounced man and wife, cementing Francisco’s status as a Wife Guy.

Around the National League East

Prior to the lockout, the Miami Marlins had some preliminary discussions with free agent outfielder Michael Conforto.

He didn’t end up winning, but Jazz Chisholm hit a bunch of homers into the water at the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise in the Bahamas.

Around Major League Baseball

Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame ballot tracker crossed the 40 ballot threshold, which is neat.

If the Hall of Fame is your bag, you’ll probably enjoy a ranking of all of the Hall of Fame classes from best to least best.

This Date in Mets History

Please celebrate the national holiday of David Wright’s 39th birthday responsibly and festively with your friends and family.