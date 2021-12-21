Meet the Mets

The Mets officially announced the hiring of Buck Showalter as the 24th manager in franchise history. Showalter will wear the number 11.

The club will formally introduce Showalter at a Zoom press conference today at 1:00pm ET.

In his first comments since getting hired, Showalter thanked Steve and Alex Cohen, as well as Sandy Alderson and Billy Eppler for their confidence in him leading the team, adding, “This is a tremendous opportunity and a great responsibility to represent this organization, all Mets fans and this city. I’m energized and eager to get started.”

Showalter passed every single test get the job, including a COVID-19 test to interview at Steve Cohen’s house.

The new Mets’ skipper can be as modern as the club needs him to be.

Jesse Spector believes the Mets have found the right guy for the job.

Showalter is a win-now manager for a win-now team, writes Buster Olney.

Had the club decided to go in a different direction, Bob Melvin, who will manage the Padres, would have made an intriguing what-if scenario, writes Dan Martin.

Mike Puma examined some early questions for the Showalter era.

Justin Toscano explored five questions for the newest Mets’ skipper, including whether he can win that elusive World Series ring in Flushing.

Joe Giglio laid out five moves that New York should make now that they have a manager.

Mike Piazza is the latest ex-Met to heap praise upon Showalter.

Taijuan Walker used some colorful language to express his thoughts after seeing Spider-Man: No Way home in theaters last night.

Around the National League East

Corey Seidman listed 15 relievers who could help the Phillies’ beleaguered bullpen.

Matt Gelb answered questions in this week’s Phillies Mailbag.

The Nationals’ gift distribution at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy helped deliver some holiday cheer.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB has been hit with a lawsuit to eliminate its antitrust exemption.

Jesse Rogers answered a whole bunch of questions on the current state of MLB lockout discussions.

Mike Petriello ranked every Hall of Fame class.

Ever wonder why lefties have the sweetest swing? Well, Manny Randhawa attempted to find an answer.

David Blitzer, who owns the NBA’s 76ers and the NHL’s Devils and unsuccessfully attempt to purchase the Mets last year, has bought a significant minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians. He will now own 35% of the newly-named AL Central club.

The Athletics have filled their managerial vacancy by promoting third base coach Mark Kotsay.

Matt Williams and Bryan Price will round out Melvin’s coaching staff with San Diego.

Ivan Nova has signed a one-year deal with the SSG Landers of the KBO.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) has made the safe and smart decision to cancel their annual dinner, which was scheduled for January 29.

This Date in Mets History

Praise Dickey: The Mets signed future Cy Young award winner R.A. Dickey to a minor league contract with a spring training invitation on this date in 2009.