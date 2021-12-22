Meet the Mets

Buck Showalter was formally introduced as manager of the Mets on Tuesday afternoon.

In an hour-long press conference, Showalter explained why he is the best fit for the job, and how he will help the Mets win consistently, and that managing the team is “about winning baseball games”.

During the press conference, Showalter expressed his desire to utilize analytics and blend them in with the human element of baseball.

Showalter now joins an exclusive club of people who have managed both the Mets and the Yankees.

Mike Vaccaro writes the Mets are Buck Showalter’s best last chance at winning a World Series while Joel Sherman says Showalter’s thirst for knowledge will have the Mets chasing the most important stat.

The Mets’ holiday wish list includes adding some more key pieces to the roster.

Around the National League East

Federal Baseball looks at what’s next for Joe Ross.

Talking Chop looks at what could’ve happened had the Braves traded for Barry Bonds before the 1992 season.

Around Major League Baseball

The Cubs reportedly have interest in Carlos Correa.

Back in 1974, the Padres almost ended up playing in Washington D.C.

Giants coach Taira Uematsu will become the first coach in MLB history to be born and raised in Japan.

Eno Sarris looks at four of the most intriguing players to have bounce back seasons in 2022.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2005, the Mets signed Endy Chavez.