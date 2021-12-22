Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we went live on the Amazin’ Avenue Facebook page to eat cookies and talk about all things Mets. We talked about the Mets’ major signings this offseason—Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha, Starling Marte, and Max Scherzer—and our excitement that Steve Cohen has opened his large purse (perhaps thanks in part to Steven Matz’s agent).

We also discuss the Mets’ new manager Buck Showalter and what we think of the hire.

In the second half of the show, we discussed recent reporting from the Washington Post about sexual assault allegations against Yasiel Puig that were kept hidden for years as MLB allowed him to continue playing.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

