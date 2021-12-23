Meet the Mets

One of the Mets’ former managers weighed in on their current manager and what Showalter’s hiring means for the team.

Showalter’s first task as skipper will be to fill out the coaching staff and he is already hard at work coming up with a list of names who will round out the staff.

The Mets signed outfielder Daniel Palka to a minor league contract.

Despite being injured for much of the season, Jacob deGrom was one of New York sports’ brightest stars in 2021.

Does former Met Jeff Kent have a Hall of Fame case?

Johan Santana fell off the ballot in the Hall of Fame voting but perhaps his case will be reconsidered in the future.

Around the National League East

Talking Chop took a look at prospect Adam Shoemaker.

The Marlins reportedly hired Román Ocumarez as their new international scouting director.

The Good Phight reviewed Odubel Herrera’s season.

Josh Rogers impressed in his short amount of time in the Nationals’ rotation and he has a shot at remaining in the rotation in 2022.

Around Major League Baseball

Payrolls around the league dropped 4% in 2021 and were at their lowest totals since 2015.

Is David Ortiz a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

Will this be the year Scott Rolen finally makes it to Cooperstown?

The Yankees rounded out their coaching staff by adding Eric Chavez as an assistant hitting coach.

The Giants effectively used the sinker with their rotation last year which helped them become one of the best pitching staffs in the league.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The APOTO cookie club returned with a discussion of the offseason so far.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1999, the Mets traded Roger Cedeño, Octavio Dotel, and prospect Kyle Kessel to the Astros and acquired Mike Hampton. It was a fortuitous acquisition for the Mets as Hampton would help lead them to the World Series in 2000 and of course would net them David Wright when he departed for Colorado after that season.