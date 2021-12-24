Mets Morning News for December 24, 2021

Meet the Mets

Despite daring to say names of Mets’ players during his introductory press conference, new manager Buck Showalter is not yet allowed to speak to his new colleagues.

Peter Gammons joined the chorus of media members praising Showalter’s hiring.

SNY broke down Showalter’s coaching strategies.

The Post counted down the best and worst New York sports moments of the year, with the Mets showing up four times (and you’ll never guess on which list).

Around the National League East

Fish Stripes examined the merits of a potential Michael Conforto signing.

Federal Baseball relived the 2011 trade for Gio González.

The Good Phight broke down Zack Wheeler’s outstanding 2021 season.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers and Cody Bellinger agreed to a 1-year, $17 million contract for 2022 to avoid arbitration. This agreement was made before the lockout but hadn’t been reported until yesterday.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison spoke to Mark Brown, the managing editor of the SB Nation Orioles’ site Camden Chat, to discuss Buck Showalter’s managing style in Baltimore and what to expect of him in Queens.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Miguel Castro! A Nochebuena baby!