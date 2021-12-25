Meet the Mets

Jeff McNeil may well find himself on the trading block once the lockout ends.

While Mark Canha is not quite as big a name as some of the Mets’ subsequent free agent signings, he could end up having a major impact on the team.

The Mets will need to consider how to bring some lefty-righty balance to their lineup.

Around the National League East

The Good Phight offered their Christmas wish list for what they are hoping for out of the upcoming season.

Federal Baseball contemplated the role that catching youngster Riley Adams may serve on the 2022 Nationals.

Fish Stripes posed the question of whether any current Marlins player has a chance at surpassing Giancarlo Stanton’s franchise record in WAR.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB.com got into the holiday spirit by listing the best gift that each MLB team has received throughout their respective histories.

They also created a baseball team filled with players with Christmas-themed names (gee, it’s almost like they’re unable to talk about current players for some reason).

What acquisition and/or occurrence does each team currently have on their wishlist?

After spending the past two seasons in the KBO, pitcher Dan Straily will be looking to make his return to the majors.

As we near the end of 2021, it is worth remembering the historic baseball figures we lost this year.

This Date in Mets History

Al Jackson, Rickey Henderson, and Ruben Gotay are some of the memorable Mets legends who were born on Christmas day (okay, maybe just the first two were memorable).