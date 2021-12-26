Mets Morning News: “They did so much for us”

Meet the Mets

Anthony McCarron of the New York Daily News spoke to family members of former Orioles public relations director Monica Pence Barlow, who passed away of lung cancer at the age of 36 in 2014. They spoke about the bond Monica shared with Buck Showalter and how he and his wife Angela provided solace and friendship to the family after Monica’s passing.

Sal Licata went on Geico Sportsnite on SNY to discuss the level of concern for Jacob deGrom’s health in 2022 and the high expectations for deGrom and Scherzer at the top of the Mets’ rotation.

Bob Raissman of the New York Daily News criticized SNY’s decision to only air Buck Showalter’s introductory press conference on its digital platforms.

Around the National League East

MLB Trade Rumors takes a look at what the Marlins’ shopping list might look like post-lockout.

Around Major League Baseball

Marc Normandin did an analysis for Baseball Prospectus on whether market size really matters in baseball.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Al Jackson!